Blinkit to deliver Samsung Galaxy S24 series in 10 minutes in select cities

Customers in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai will get the phone delivered in less than 10 minutes.
Samsung, an electronics company, has announced a tie-up with quick-commerce platform Blinkit to deliver its recently launched Galaxy S24 series in India.
Customers in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai can order Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 smartphones on Blinkit and get the phone delivered in less than 10 minutes.
Customers buying the Galaxy S24 series on Blinkit can avail an instant cashback of Rs 5000, if the purchase is done through HDFC Bank credit card.
The tie-up with Blinkit will help Samsung cater to the huge demand for its flagship S24 series in India. Around 250,000 customers in India have pre-booked the Galaxy S24 smartphone.
The ’Made in India’ Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 smartphones come with live translate, interpreter, chat assist, note assist and transcript assist features. AI built into Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages in real-time in 13 languages, including Hindi. In the car, Android Auto will automatically summarise incoming messages and suggest relevant replies and actions.