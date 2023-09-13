Blue Dart rebrands Dart Plus service as Bharat Dart

Blue Dart has expanded its serviceable locations, with a special focus on tier II and tier III cities in India.
Blue Dart Express, a premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution logistics company in South Asia, unveiled its newly revamped service, formerly known as Dart Plus, as Bharat Dart. This strategic transformation marks a milestone in Blue Dart's ongoing journey, underscoring its unwavering commitment to serving the diverse needs of India.
Blue Dart is rebranding its Bharat Dart service to align with the evolving needs of its customers. The company has extensive experience in delivering customer delight, which has led to a streamlined and reimagined service that promises to provide exceptional value to its customers.
Of the initiative, Pablo Ciano, CEO - DHL eCommerce, says “As India approaches its centenary year in 2047, the focus on e-commerce and logistics has become paramount. Our DHL Group Strategy 2025 has identified e-commerce as a megatrend, and we are committed to our objective of ‘Connecting People, Improving Lives.' We firmly believe in the immense potential to spotlight the unique products and services offered by India's small businesses and MSMEs in tier II and tier III cities on a global stage, enabled by our seamless delivery solutions. This vision harmonizes seamlessly with the government's 'Make in India' initiative.”
Balfour Manuel, managing director, Blue Dart, added, “During India's recent G20 Presidency, the need to harmonize growth, efficiency, and resilience as one large family was brought forth. The government's vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,' which underscores unity and purpose, aligns seamlessly with Blue Dart's forward-thinking approach, cementing its position as a trailblazer in the logistics industry. This rebranding represents an exciting transformation for us as we continue to serve the length and breadth of the country. Bharat Dart is the first step in a new and exciting chapter for our company and our nation. We are dedicated to leveraging our expertise to elevate our capabilities and enhance the overall customer experience."