Blue Dart rebrands Dart Plus service as Bharat Dart

Balfour Manuel, managing director, Blue Dart, added, “During India's recent G20 Presidency, the need to harmonize growth, efficiency, and resilience as one large family was brought forth. The government's vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,' which underscores unity and purpose, aligns seamlessly with Blue Dart's forward-thinking approach, cementing its position as a trailblazer in the logistics industry. This rebranding represents an exciting transformation for us as we continue to serve the length and breadth of the country. Bharat Dart is the first step in a new and exciting chapter for our company and our nation. We are dedicated to leveraging our expertise to elevate our capabilities and enhance the overall customer experience."