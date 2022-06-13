Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters launches biodegradable speciality coffee capsules

Commenting on the launch, Matt Chitharanjan, co-founder and CEO, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters said, “The coffee capsule market in India has grown exponentially in the last few years, owing to its ease-of-usage and availability of compatible machines at homes, hotels & offices. In the last couple of years, we’ve been inundated with requests from our customers who were looking for high-quality Indian coffee capsules and the launch of Blue Tokai’s capsules is aimed at making this a more accessible and high-quality proposition in the specialty coffee segment. It was also imperative that we launch the product with an environmentally-friendly solution to limit the waste typically associated with capsules, while not compromising on quality.”