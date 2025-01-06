BlueStone gifts chess-themed ring to Gukesh D for world championship win

BlueStone presented 18-year-old chess champion Gukesh Dommaraju with a chess-themed ring to mark his achievement as the youngest World Chess Champion. The ring is engraved with "World Champion" and features a pawn at its center. Additionally, the company gifted Gukesh’s parents ‘Him and Her’ jewellery sets with their names engraved on King and Queen pieces to honour their support in his chess journey.

BlueStone’s checkmate collection is a chess-inspired jewellery range crafted in gold with black onyx and diamond accents. The brand created the collection as a tribute to Gukesh’s achievement.

Speaking on the collection, spokesperson from BlueStone said, “Gukesh’s remarkable victory is of the mastery and determination that come from relentless hard work, and it’s a moment of immense pride for the country. Each piece in the Checkmate collection is a portrayal of the game, and it’s an honour to celebrate his achievement with a ring that encapsulates the spirit of his journey to victory and the finesse of the game of chess.”