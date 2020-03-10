BMW changes logo after 23 years; sees mixed reactions

Additionally, Gaur mentioned that he would prefer the solid logo to the minimalistic new logo any day. “The flat design approach could have worked well even while retaining the black. We're in the digital age - where all possible communication is dynamic (except print - which is not the reason for the change). Which means this could have been cleverly done by creating work that shape shifts between opaque and transparent versions of the logo embedded into the content itself. The logo need not be 'static' every time. Audi is a luxury car brand that does this very well. The impact of the colour black in the new logo is that it simply isn’t BMW anymore,” he explains.