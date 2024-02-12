BN Group awards integrated marketing responsibilities to GOZOOP Group

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The mandate was won post a multi-agency pitch.
GOZOOP Group, a global independent integrated marketing group, secured the integrated marketing mandate for edible oil manufacturing company - BN Group. The mandate will be serviced by the group's Mumbai office.
The responsibilities of the mandate include crafting of an overarching brand communication strategy, to convey the brand persona and philosophy. Leveraging a multi-channel approach, above-the-line (ATL) and below-the-line (BTL) marketing, alongside online, offline and POS advertising efforts will be undertaken.
Championing social media platforms, an engaging digital brand presence will be established to build camaraderie with audiences online and boost brand recognisability and visibility. Other duties include curating brand campaigns that spotlight creativity and imagination and analysing and reviewing customer perceptions across platforms.
Commenting on the partnership Anubhav Agarwal, MD & CEO, BN Group shared, “BN Group is delighted to partner with GOZOOP as our integrated marketing partner on this transformative journey. We are confident that this partnership will be instrumental in amplifying our message and forging innovative and impactful connections with our customers.”
“It truly is thrilling to be associated with one of the leading FMCG edible oil manufacturers - BN Group. It is not often that a new brand is launched in this category and, we at GOZOOP are really enthusiastic to kickstart the campaign,” shared Mohit Ahuja, president, GOZOOP Group.
GOZOOP Group has been associated with a range of brands across categories, servicing them with advertising solutions. Recently the Group entered into a strategic collaboration with Puretech Digital to form “GZPure” which is aimed at further strengthening brand and media capabilities.