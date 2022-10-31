boAt and cult.fit join hands to launch ‘Fitness Xtended’

Both boAt and cult.fit are on a journey to bring a revolutionary change in the fitness industry and have initiated this at-home workout program to engage with people and illustrate the importance and joy of fitness and healthy living. This partnership emphasizes the beauty of performing fitness along with accurate tracking and the impact that it can have when done together. The program provides exclusive fitness videos on boAt's Crest App that can be accessed by anyone who owns select boAt Smartwatches. The content is also available on the cult.fit App. The program includes two phases of 3 weeks each and will cover 24 sessions over six weeks. With accurate tracking of vitals through the boAt smartwatches, users can not only work out but understand and measure their progress. boAt smartwatches have 700+ active modes, and every workout that will be done can be tracked basis that mode. Users can track their heart rate, calories burnt, SpO2 levels, and count steps via pedometer and more and as well as track their workout progress throughout the program.