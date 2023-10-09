boAt announced as ‘Official Licensee’ of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

As part of this partnership, boAt will launch a limited-edition range of smartwatches inspired by the Cricket World Cup.
boAt, India’s leading audio & wearables brand, has announced that it has become the ‘Official Licensee’ of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. As part of this partnership, boAt will launch a limited-edition range of smartwatches inspired by the Cricket World Cup. These smartwatches will be designed with cricket fans in mind and will feature unique features and designs that celebrate the sport.
The World Cup inspired smartwatch and gift box, boasting state-of-the-art technology, unmatched design, and the cricketing spirit that put fans at the centre of the action , are set to become coveted treasures for cricket aficionados and boAt enthusiasts alike.
This partnership is evidence of boAt's commitment to enhancing the fan experience and its dedication to fostering a deeper connection between fans and the sport they love. Known for its high-quality audio products, stylish wearables, and innovative accessories, boAt is positioned to complement the cricketing action that the World Cup promises to deliver.
boAt also has three of its brand ambassadors, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer, as part of the Indian playing squad for the event. This partnership will allow boAt to connect with fans even further and to celebrate the success of the Indian team.
Commenting on the partnership, Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt, said, “Cricket is the most popular sport and considered a religion in India, and we are excited to partner with the ICC to bring the fan experience to a new level. Our #MoveofCampions campaign continues to inspire people and this limited-edition ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 smartwatches will be the perfect way for fans to show their support for their favorite teams and players.”
ICC chief commercial officer Anurag Dahiya said, “We are delighted to welcome boAt as the official licensee partner of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. boAt is a leading brand in the Indian wearable market, and we are confident that our partnership will help us to reach a wider audience and deliver a memorable experience for fans around the world.”