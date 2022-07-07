boAt announces a 7-episode podcast series with IVM Podcasts

Hosted by Danish Sait, an Indian stand-up comedian, host, RJ, actor and writer who turns podcaster again with the series which is a salute to the lives of people who have written their own success stories. The podcast will give a sneak peek into the journey of people who have dared to follow their dreams, taken unconventional paths, and created million-dollar industries on the back of their new-age, creative professions. With this video podcast, boAt further aims to take their motto of ‘#DoWhatFloatsYourboAt’ to another level by making offbeat conversations the mainstream!