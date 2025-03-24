boAt becomes the official audio partner for RCB & GT

boAt, an audio and wearables brand, has partnered with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) as their official audio and wearables partner for the T20 season.

This collaboration allows boAt to engage cricket fans beyond match days with its audio products and wearables.

Speaking on the partnership, Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO, boAt, said, "At boAt, we celebrate fandom in its truest form. Our partnership with RCB and GT is about enhancing the cricket experience, making every chant, every boundary, and every victory sound even better. We’re here to power the fan experience with the best in audio and wearables.”