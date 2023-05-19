boAt joins ONDC Network through Shopalyst’s plugin

boAt has partnered with Shopalyst to make its product catalogue discoverable on the Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC)﻿. The integration, which is powered by Shopalyst’s plugin for Shopify stores, will make boAt’s catalogue instantly discoverable on the ONDC network across all buyer applications that a consumer can shop from while smoothly facilitating transactions. Through this foray on the ONDC network, boAt aims to create multiple consumer touchpoints. This will enable boAt to expand its customer base by making its products available to buyers from all ONDC seller apps. The brand sees ONDC as an opportunity to connect with more buyers and sellers while serving its large consumer base across India. Consumers can now shop boAt’s products in the electronics category available on the network, including headphones, TWS, neckbands, smartwatches, and speakers.