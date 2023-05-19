boAt joins ONDC Network through Shopalyst’s plugin

The integration, which is powered by Shopalyst’s plugin for Shopify stores, will make boAt’s catalogue instantly discoverable on the ONDC network.
boAt has partnered with Shopalyst to make its product catalogue discoverable on the Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC). The integration, which is powered by Shopalyst’s plugin for Shopify stores, will make boAt’s catalogue instantly discoverable on the ONDC network across all buyer applications that a consumer can shop from while smoothly facilitating transactions. Through this foray on the ONDC network, boAt aims to create multiple consumer touchpoints. This will enable boAt to expand its customer base by making its products available to buyers from all ONDC seller apps. The brand sees ONDC as an opportunity to connect with more buyers and sellers while serving its large consumer base across India. Consumers can now shop boAt’s products in the electronics category available on the network, including headphones, TWS, neckbands, smartwatches, and speakers.
Aman Gupta, Co-Founder & CMO, BOAT - "We are deeply aligned to improving the adoption of e-commerce across India. Being onboarded on ONDC with Shopalyst's technology increases availability and access of boAt's world-class products on all digital platforms adopting the ONDC network."
With ONDC, brands will be able to expand their consumer base and reach across the country. Often called as “UPI of e-commerce”, this new model of commerce democratises market access to brands, and makes it easy for them to take their storefronts to popular buyer apps where consumers shop. While buyers and sellers today are used to a platform-centric model of e-commerce that requires their presence on the same platform to transact, ONDC facilitates a network-centric model that allows buyers and sellers to interact irrespective of the platform or application they use.
Girish Ramachandra, co-founder & CEO, Shopalyst said, "boAt is India’s most loved electronics brand, and Shopalyst is excited to partner with boAt and help them expand their consumer base. At Shopalyst, we are committed to creating a seamless shopping experience for consumers, and this partnership with boAt is a step towards achieving that goal”
With its Discovery Commerce platform, Shopalyst offers brands the AI and data infrastructure to facilitate a seamless shopping experience for consumers activated via own, paid, and earned media. For the Indian e-commerce sector, this alliance between Shopalyst and boAt is a promising move. Customers can anticipate a hassle-free experience that is personalized, practical, and smooth through Shopalyst's latest innovations and boAt's exceptional products.
Shopalyst is an early participant and contributor in the ONDC ecosystem and is a certified technology service provider to help brands and sellers join and thrive on the ONDC network. Trusted by 500+ brands in 30 countries, Shopalyst is re-imagining how digital consumers discover and purchase products they love. With its Discovery Commerce platform, Shopalyst offers brands the AI and data infrastructure to facilitate friction-free shopping for consumers activated on own, paid, and earned media. Global brands like Unilever, Diageo, Nestle, L’Oreal, and many others leverage Shopalyst to drive higher returns from their digital media spends.