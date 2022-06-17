boAt partners with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC to release Super Hero Themed Audio Devices

The DC themed collection will be available on boat-lifestyle.com starting 18th June, 12pm.
boAt, India’s leading earwear audio brand, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC, today unveiled new DC-themed designs across boAt’s top-selling audio accessories. The collaboration between the powerhouse brands includes the following: boAt Rockerz 450 headphones in Krypton Blue (Superman), boAt Stone 190 portable speaker in Amazonian Red (Wonder Woman), and boAt Airdopes 131 earbuds in Knight Black (Batman).
Aman Gupta, co-founder, and CMO of boAt said, “I feel extremely excited to announce our partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and reveal our DC-themed boAt audio wear. DC Super Heroes are some of the most loved and watched characters across several age groups. We feel our boAthead community would really appreciate this truly unique collection.”
Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Vikram Sharma, Head of Consumer Products, Advertising & Partnerships, Warner Bros. Discovery India, Southeast Asia & Korea, said, “We always endeavor to bring our iconic characters to fans through fun and engaging collaborations and we know the association with boAt will give DC fans in India an opportunity to bring the imagination of the DC Multiverse into their lives. We are sure they will enjoy this exclusive range.”
This new collection combines the epic characters Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman with boAt’s superior technology. The new collaboration will give the Indian market a way to be closer to the massive DC Multiverse for the first time. The collection and its offerings have been carefully curated and thoughtfully designed to synergize with all the characters and their unique attributes. The iconic association is an outcome of extremely similar audiences of DC and boAt, who are on the lookout for powerful and inspiring consumer durables; the ones who adorn an individual style and seek perfection in every move they make.