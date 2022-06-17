boAt partners with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC to release Super Hero Themed Audio Devices

This new collection combines the epic characters Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman with boAt’s superior technology. The new collaboration will give the Indian market a way to be closer to the massive DC Multiverse for the first time. The collection and its offerings have been carefully curated and thoughtfully designed to synergize with all the characters and their unique attributes. The iconic association is an outcome of extremely similar audiences of DC and boAt, who are on the lookout for powerful and inspiring consumer durables; the ones who adorn an individual style and seek perfection in every move they make.