boAt to be the Official Audio and Wearable Partner for three IPL teams

boAt, has signed a new partnership with three Indian Premier League (IPL) teams—Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT)—as their official audio and wearable partner. Along with them, boAt has also extended its partnership with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and will remain their official audio partner for the 16th season of the IPL.
Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul will all be playing for their respective teams as boAtheads (brand ambassadors). Taking it a step further, the boAt logo will also be present and displayed on the helmets and team caps of the RCB. In addition, boAt is also launching special edition products with Gujarat Titans. This exclusive range will be made accessible to fans on the website for a limited time.
The brand will showcase a 360-degree campaign called "Wear Your Smart" throughout the season to further cement its position in the smartwatch category. The campaign will highlight winning moments as well as the brand’s passion for cricket. The brand intends to capture high-intensity moments where every move counts and determines whether a team wins or loses. The campaign aims to capture and illustrate ‘The Champions’ true mindset and attitude.
On the IPL association, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder & CMO of boAt, said, "Cricket has always been and will continue to be seen as a religion in our country. We are excited to partner with various T20 teams once again. This season, we are extending the narrative to make it more inclusive of our smartwatch category. To be a part of this fiesta is a fantastic feeling altogether, and we look forward to a fruitful association this year as well."