Boddess Beauty onboards global beauty brands as part of retail expansion

Best sellers from Etude House, Dermalogica, Cosrx, Klairs, Valentino, Ralph Lauren, Azzaro and OGX available on Boddess Beauty.
Boddess Beauty, the multi-brand beauty retailer onboards leading global brands Etude House, Dermalogica Cosrx, Klairs, Valentino, Ralph Lauren, Azzaro and OGX under their robust retail expansion plans with a host of product categories and SKUs under the same at both the Boddess offline & online stores. As per online studies, the beauty D2C space is expected to continue its reign till at least 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27%. There is a huge market for global beauty products especially Korean brands in India and Boddess Beauty has leveraged this to offer a curated assortment of the best global and home-grown beauty brands.
With the ever-changing business dynamics of direct-to-consumer and e-commerce, along with express deliveries and digital media, global brands have become more accessible to mass consumers. In a hyper-competitive market, the quest for strategic advancement in connecting brands with their target customers is endless. Omni-channel presence and a digital-first approach, as described by Boddess Beauty, are the way forward, which existing and established brands are leveraging extensively.
Commenting on the association, Ritika Sharma, founder, and CEO of House of Beauty/Boddess, said, "Undoubtedly, homegrown Indian skincare brands are disrupting the beauty space in the country. At the same time, we are witnessing a phenomenon: demand for global beauty products from Tier 2 and 3 cities. In line with evolving consumer preferences, we want to share the best global experience with our consumers. We are thrilled to welcome them to our store as well as the online platform and are glad to offer the Indian consumers the best from the world of K-beauty and other internationally renowned brands.
Paul Lee, managing director, AmorePacific India said, “We are encouraged by the appreciation and overwhelming response that Etude has received from its consumers from different parts of India now. We are excited to open doors for Etude in Boddess, Ambience Mall Store. This will be Etude’s second multi-brand outlet and its first in Delhi. At Etude our endeavour is to provide our customers with the sweet moments in their lives and make them feel excited with the number of sensual colours that the brand has to offer. Discovering one’s true beauty and bringing sweet imagination of beautiful transformation to reality. We have a mix of makeup products, and our engine products are Water Tint, Fixing Tint & Eyebrow pencils. The products are developed to reflect four basic concepts: high quality, affordability, lovely design and a diverse colour range."
Pushkaraj Shenai, head, ProBeauty Brands, Unilever said, “Dermalogica believes in helping customers achieve their healthiest skin. We are the no.1 choice of skin experts across Europe and the USA and bring cutting-edge products and treatments to our Consumers. We are very happy to partner with Boddess to bring the globally loved and renowned Dermalogica products to the new host of discerning customers”.
Jua Lee,Team Leader, Wish Company (Dear Klairs) said, “We are thrilled to partner with Boddess Beauty as we continue to drive dynamic growth for Klairs, in India. With this platform, we see an amazing opportunity to expand into new and existing markets and introduce consumers to the world of Korean Skincare. The platform's commitment to a diversified offering, combined with the Klairs brand portfolio will help us achieve the growth & success we are looking for. Since 2010 our team has been researching different ingredients & raw materials to develop functional products that are vegan & cruelty free. Through our products, we hope our consumers can resonate with our core value of living a well-balanced life”.
Etude House is a South Korean cosmetic brand owned by Amore Pacific. COSRX was founded in 2013 as a popular Korean skincare brand, with products making significant online ripples among the international skincare community and customers reporting fantastic, tangible results. Klairs is a vegan and eco-friendly Korean skin care brand best suited for sensitive skin. Klairs was launched in 2010 in Seoul, Korea, and focuses on developing functional products for sensitive skin. OGX is one of the leading premium Korean hair care brands, with various lines of shampoo and conditioner. It provides customised hair care for each individual and helps cleanse the scalp. Consumers across the country will now be able to experience the leading skincare, haircare, and bath essentials from these Korean brands through Boddess.