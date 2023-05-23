Boddess Beauty onboards global beauty brands as part of retail expansion

Paul Lee, managing director, AmorePacific India said, “We are encouraged by the appreciation and overwhelming response that Etude has received from its consumers from different parts of India now. We are excited to open doors for Etude in Boddess, Ambience Mall Store. This will be Etude’s second multi-brand outlet and its first in Delhi. At Etude our endeavour is to provide our customers with the sweet moments in their lives and make them feel excited with the number of sensual colours that the brand has to offer. Discovering one’s true beauty and bringing sweet imagination of beautiful transformation to reality. We have a mix of makeup products, and our engine products are Water Tint, Fixing Tint & Eyebrow pencils. The products are developed to reflect four basic concepts: high quality, affordability, lovely design and a diverse colour range."