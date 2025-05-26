Boldfit signs Arshdeep Singh as official brand athlete

Boldfit, a fitness and sports gear brand, has announced the onboarding of Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh as an official brand athlete. Arshdeep has joined Boldfit, alongside KL Rahul, the brand’s first investor.

Arshdeep has joined Boldfit’s athlete lineup. The announcement was made through a social media post featuring a conversation with KL Rahul and Arshdeep in Boldfit merchandise. The campaign targets young fitness-focused audiences.

Arshdeep Singh, speaking about the partnership, said: "I have always believed in doing things with full power, on and off the field. Boldfit gets that vibe. It's not just good looking gear, it's made for how athletes actually train, recover and live. Really excited to build this.”

Pallav Bihani, founder of Boldfit, shared his vision, "We started Boldfit to create a brand rooted in real athletic journeys. KL Rahul gave us that foundation. With Arshdeep coming on board, we’re doubling down on our mission to make Boldfit an athlete-first, performance-led brand. We are excited to co-create products with Arshdeep, tailored for the Indian fitness consumer."

KL Rahul, cricketer and also an investor in Boldfit, added "Boldfit has always been about more than merch or gear. It’s about creating something from within the sports ecosystem. Seeing Arshdeep come on board is a proud moment — the movement is only getting bolder."