Boldfit's new logo represents modernity, dynamism, dedication, and the brand's 'yoga' roots

"We are thrilled to introduce our new logo, which encapsulates the essence of Boldfit's mission," said Pallav Bihani, founder of Boldfit. "It's not merely a visual change; it signifies our deep-rooted commitment to revolutionising the fitness industry and providing cutting-edge solutions to our customers. The Flex takes inspiration from every accomplished fitness enthusiast – showcasing to the world years of toil and sweat in full glory. As we continue to expand our product offerings and reach new markets, our new logo serves as a reminder to dream big and play bold. It represents our dedication to reaching new heights and solidifying our position as India’s #1 fitness and sports brand."