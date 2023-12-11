Bombay Design Centre launches 'Camel Wonderland,' a planet-friendly digital theme park for Kokuyo Camlin

The theme park can be entered by scanning a QR code found on five of its items which are all sold at art supply stores across the country.
In an attempt to boost brand interaction and leave a lasting impression on young audiences, Camel has introduced Camel Wonderland, a virtual, interactive, and environmentally conscious digital theme park. This platform is aimed at engaging the next generation and is easily accessible to all. With the help of an integrated QR code across five products: Camel Oil Pastels, Camel Wax Crayons, Camel Water Colour Tubes, Camel Plastic Crayons, and Camel Poster Colours, that are available at art supply retailers nationwide, there is an opportunity for creative exploration, learning, and engagement, especially in children aged 4 to 8 years.
The journey within 'Camel Wonderland' is more than just a game; it's an educational odyssey. From preserving wildlife in 'The Enchanted Forest' to keeping oceans plastic-free in 'Water World,' and from recycling waste in 'Candy Town' to reducing air pollution in 'Dino Land,' and conserving water in 'Space City,' each zone imparts real-world lessons through gamification.
Rishi Kakar, chief marketing and strategy officer at Kokuyo Camlin says "Kokuyo Camlin is excited to bring 'Camel Wonderland' to young artists, who are the change-makers. Witnessing the speed at which their minds can adapt might just surprise us. Hence, it becomes crucial for us to leave a lasting impact on their development. We believe in the potential of every child to make a positive impact. This initiative aligns with our commitment to help develop both creativity and the imagination."
Ankur Rander, founder & CEO of Bombay Design Centre adds, "We exist in an era where positive influence holds significance; an immersive encounter such as this becomes an exciting journey, nurturing creativity and environmental awareness in young minds. The purpose of design here is to motivate and instruct, and this distinctive method offers a captivating platform for children to delve into and comprehend vital global environmental concerns. It stands as proof of our dedication to crafting immersive experiences that transcend mere entertainment, ensuring accessibility for all."