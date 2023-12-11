Bombay Design Centre launches 'Camel Wonderland,' a planet-friendly digital theme park for Kokuyo Camlin

Rishi Kakar, chief marketing and strategy officer at Kokuyo Camlin says "Kokuyo Camlin is excited to bring 'Camel Wonderland' to young artists, who are the change-makers. Witnessing the speed at which their minds can adapt might just surprise us. Hence, it becomes crucial for us to leave a lasting impact on their development. We believe in the potential of every child to make a positive impact. This initiative aligns with our commitment to help develop both creativity and the imagination."