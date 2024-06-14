Bombay HC grants Karan Johar relief over misuse of his name in film ‘Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar’

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The film was originally scheduled for a release on 14 June, Friday.
The Bombay High Court issued an injunction on June 13, 2024, against the creators of the movie 'Shaadi ke director Karan aur Johar' to prevent them from using the name and personal characteristics of film producer and director Karan Johar in the title or the film, as reported by TOI.
Justice Riyaz Chagla has ordered the film not to be shown in theaters or on social platforms until all mentions of Johar and his characteristics are removed. Johar has taken legal action against producers IndiaPride advisory, Sanjay Singh, and director Bablu Singh for unauthorised use of his name to benefit from his reputation.
According to Karan's plea, he claims that the makers of the film are unlawfully exploiting his name without authorisation, as the movie capitalises on his name and exploits his brand, reputation, and image.
He further claims that the distribution of promotional assets, such as trailers and posters, has caused severe damage to his name and goodwill, breaching his right to privacy, publicity, and personality rights. Despite the name being not explicitly mentioned in the title, the producer's stature in the media makes it implicitly referenced in the movie title.
Justice Chagla stated that upon viewing the trailer, he noticed that the filmmakers appeared to be directing their attention toward the plaintiff. Furthermore, using Johar's name and personal characteristics without authorisation goes against his fundamental rights and rights to his personality.
