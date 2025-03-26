Bombay Shaving Company and Mokobara collaborate to launch ‘Anywhere’ Grooming Kit

Bombay Shaving Company and Mokobara have teamed up to launch the 'Anywhere Grooming Kit'.This curated kit combines Mokobara’s sleek, travel-friendly design with Bombay Shaving Company’s premium grooming essentials, offering a fusion of style, convenience, and self-care. The launch was unvieled on the latest episode of the BarberShop podcast hosted by Shantanu Deshpande.

Advertisment

The limited-edition Anywhere Grooming Kit will integrate Mokobara’s sleek, travel-friendly design philosophy with BSC's premium grooming essentials.

Speaking about the collaboration, Shantanu Deshpande said “The most exciting outcome of our latest podcast episode with the brilliant Mokobara founders was the creation of something truly special. Mokobara, known for its exceptional travel design, crafted a sleek and functional kit, while Bombay Shaving Company curated high-performance grooming essentials to complement it. This led to the launch of the Moko X BSC Anywhere Grooming Kit, a first-of-its-kind collaboration that seamlessly blends style, convenience, and premium self-care. At Bombay Shaving Company, we are committed to pushing boundaries and crafting innovations that truly enhance our consumers’ lives because their needs will always be at the heart of everything we do.

Sangeet Agrawal, founder and Navin Parwal, cofounder & CMO said: “At Mokobara, we’re obsessed with designing travel essentials that make every journey better. Partnering with Bombay Shaving Company felt like a natural fit since we both care deeply about craftsmanship, quality, and making life simpler for our customers. The Anywhere Grooming Kit is a testament to this shared passion, and we’re thrilled to bring this to our community.”

This launch comes just ahead of the summer travel season, offering customers an essential, all-in-one grooming companion for their travel plans. The kit features Bombay Shaving Company's grooming essentials, including the Power Groomer trimmer, Sensi Smart 3 razor, Charcoal Shower Gel, Coffee Face Wash, and a 10ml bottle of Mexico perfume all curated to deliver an effortless self-care experience. These essentials are packed inside a Mokobara-designed Hanging Toiletry Bag, crafted for both style and functionality, ensuring easy access and convenience for grooming on the go.