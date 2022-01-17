Bombay Shaving Company drives superior salon experience down Delhi streets

“Shaving and grooming goes far beyond just a utilitarian thing. It's more experiential. In the earlier days, the neighbourhood barber, in villages or smaller towns, used to be a family friend. Patrons would either go to his shop, or he would come home, and he knew exactly what haircut or shave they liked. They would share stories and know the customers by name. People had a similar experience at our mobile salon. They were very happy to interact with our stylists and crew, even if only for 15 minutes. It just felt like a social experience, more than just shaving or trimming. It was about being able to connect and talk. Sometimes as a brand we are not able to reach the man or woman on the street,” he said.