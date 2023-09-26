Bombay Shaving Company to expand physical distribution, eyes IPO by 2025 : Reports

The company also aims to strengthen its newly-launched women's grooming category, Bombae.
Bombay Shaving Company, a direct-to-consumer male grooming and personal care brand, plans to increase its physical distribution from 70,000 to 300,000 outlets in the next 24 months. The company also aims to strengthen its newly-launched women's grooming category, Bombae, as it considers going public (IPO) by 2025 as reported by The Financial Express.
With 11 rounds of funding so far, the company has garnered investments from FMCG giants Colgate Palmolive and Reckitt Benckiser, among others, and raised over Rs 200 crore from investors. It plans to expand its product range to include trimmers and shavers for both men and women and expects 20% of its revenue to come from the women's grooming segment. The razor category, which Bombay Shaving Company is entering, is estimated at Rs 2,000 crore and growing at a 10% compound annual growth rate.