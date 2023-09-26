Bombay Shaving Company to expand physical distribution, eyes IPO by 2025 : Reports

With 11 rounds of funding so far, the company has garnered investments from FMCG giants Colgate Palmolive and Reckitt Benckiser, among others, and raised over Rs 200 crore from investors. It plans to expand its product range to include trimmers and shavers for both men and women and expects 20% of its revenue to come from the women's grooming segment. The razor category, which Bombay Shaving Company is entering, is estimated at Rs 2,000 crore and growing at a 10% compound annual growth rate.