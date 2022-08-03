Bombay Sweet Shop and Parle-G present the Geniusly Sweet Collection

Parle-G instantly evokes happy childhood memories! This simple, unassuming biscuit, filled with the goodness of milk and wheat, is at the centre of so many nostalgia-laced stories. Tea time at most Indian homes is incomplete without this one-of-its-kind glucose biscuit and the ritual of dunking Parle-G biscuits in tea or milk, is decades old. Remember the sweet-struggle of slurping out the last bits of its mushy crumbs pooled at the bottom of the cup! Parle-G and Bombay Sweet Shop through a unique association bring together legacy and innovation with the Geniusly Sweet Collection that features limited-edition treats that promise unlimited joy. Expect the comfort of tea time and the magic of mithai, mixed and moulded to create 100% vegetarian sweet offerings. Staying true to their ethos of ‘recreation’, Bombay Sweet Shop is presenting this much-loved childhood favourite biscuit in two unique and delightful mithai-inspired creations - Parle-G Fudge (₹ 625/-) and Chai Biscuit Choco Barks (₹ 400/-). The collection is available for deliveries across select cities in India and at Bombay Sweet Shop in Byculla, Mumbai. For more details, log on to - www.bombaysweetshop.com.