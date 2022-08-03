Bombay Sweet Shop and Parle-G present the Geniusly Sweet Collection

The association features limited-edition treats that promise unlimited joy.
A first of its kind partnership, where legacy meets innovation - India’s beloved biscuit in a mithai-inspired sweet collection.
Parle-G, India’s beloved biscuit brand partners with Bombay Sweet Shop, India’s favourite new-age mithai shop in a first-of-its kind partnership - to create the Geniusly Sweet Collection.
Parle-G instantly evokes happy childhood memories! This simple, unassuming biscuit, filled with the goodness of milk and wheat, is at the centre of so many nostalgia-laced stories. Tea time at most Indian homes is incomplete without this one-of-its-kind glucose biscuit and the ritual of dunking Parle-G biscuits in tea or milk, is decades old. Remember the sweet-struggle of slurping out the last bits of its mushy crumbs pooled at the bottom of the cup! Parle-G and Bombay Sweet Shop through a unique association bring together legacy and innovation with the Geniusly Sweet Collection that features limited-edition treats that promise unlimited joy. Expect the comfort of tea time and the magic of mithai, mixed and moulded to create 100% vegetarian sweet offerings. Staying true to their ethos of ‘recreation’, Bombay Sweet Shop is presenting this much-loved childhood favourite biscuit in two unique and delightful mithai-inspired creations - Parle-G Fudge (₹ 625/-) and Chai Biscuit Choco Barks (₹ 400/-). The collection is available for deliveries across select cities in India and at Bombay Sweet Shop in Byculla, Mumbai. For more details, log on to - www.bombaysweetshop.com.
The Geniusly Sweet Collection
While nothing beats the original way of eating Parle-G, the creative minds at India’s favourite new-age mithai shop – Bombay Sweet Shop, have found a whole new way to enjoy this iconic biscuit. The Geniusly Sweet Collection features the decadent Parle-G Fudge made with 55% dark chocolate ganache with chunks of Parle-G biscuit and crunchy, almond- hazelnut praline. It is then enveloped in a geniusly nostalgic Parle-G peda and topped with a buttery cashew tuile and Parle-G biscuit. The Chai Biscuit Choco Barks - Bombay Sweet Shop’s immensely popular Choco Butterscotch Barks meet the delicious world of Parle-G. Imagine, dark chocolate layered with silky butterscotch chai spice caramel and Parle-G, topped with roasted almonds, sea-salt and some chocolate-coated Parle-G.
Bombay Sweet Shop loves reinterpreting traditions that magnify India’s sweet diversity. This special association with Parle-G is a tribute to all our childhood memories. A perfect union of the classic and contemporary, this collection brings to you old fashioned sweetness in a whole new avatar. This makes for a thoughtful, indulgent gift for a loved one or a cheeky nostalgia-filled sugar rush for oneself! Be reminded of the universal truth - mithai makes everything better.
The Geniusly Sweet Collection by Bombay Sweet Shop and Parle-G is available for deliveries across select cities in India on www.bombaysweetshop.com.