Bonzer7 onboards Vaani Kapoor as brand ambassador

Bonzer7, a tiles brand from Asian Granito India, announced the signing of Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor as its brand ambassador. The company has also launched a campaign ‘Kya Baat Hain’ featuring the actress. With Vaani Kapoor on board, the brand aims to further elevate its presence in the market and connect with a wider audience, especially the youth segment.

As the brand ambassador, Vaani Kapoor will be the face of Bonzer7's campaigns. The company believes that her involvement will boost the brand's visibility and appeal to home decor consumers.

Commenting on the collaboration, Kamlesh Patel, chairman and managing director of Asian Granito India, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Vaani Kapoor to the Bonzer7 family. Our brand’s values and energy resonate with Vaani’s vibrant personality and captivating presence, making this an ideal collaboration. Vaani's association will help us connect with a wider audience, showcasing the beauty, grandeur and quality of our products.”

Vaani Kapoor, said "I am thrilled to be associated with Bonzer7, a dynamic brand that perfectly embodies luxury and innovation. Their unwavering commitment to quality and exceptional design, combined with a modern aesthetic, is truly inspiring. I am excited to collaborate with them and contribute to their journey as we work together to shape a future of success and innovation."