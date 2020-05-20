Book Excerpt: How Ritesh Agarwal launched OYO

After class XII, Ritesh moved to Delhi and took admission in a college, from where he dropped out after 3 days to start a business. It was difficult for him to convince his parents, but he was aware that as an entrepreneur, he would need to convince many people during the journey, and convincing his parents was just a start. He told them that many students take a one-year gap between school and college to prepare for competitive exams, and on similar lines, he also wants to take a gap, not to study, but to work on his business idea. He assured his parents, if things don't work, he will join the college back. With his perseverance, Ritesh made things work for him, and there has been no looking back since then.