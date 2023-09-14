Booking.com strikes partnership with Rohit Sharma as Global Brand Ambassador for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

Booking.com is the Official Accommodation Partner for all ICC events, including the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.
Booking.com, one of the world’s largest online travel brands, today announced Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign along with some of the game’s most dynamic international players - Jos Buttler (England) and Glenn Maxwell (Australia). Rohit Sharma will be part of the Booking.com campaign for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 ‘Howzat!’
Booking.com is the Official Accommodation Partner for all ICC events, including the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup being held in India from October 5 to November 19, 2023.
As part of its mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, Booking.com is committed to helping cricket fans everywhere make the most of their cricket-inspired travels, wherever that may take them. With over 28 million listings in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, including every city where ICC cricket matches are taking place across India, Booking.com is well-positioned to empower travellers and cricket fans in booking incredible places to stay throughout the tournament. From hotels and vacation homes to city apartments and everything in between, Booking.com offers the widest choice of incredible places to stay.
Commenting on his partnership with Booking.com, Rohit Sharma, captain of the Indian cricket team said “I love cricket and love to travel. This partnership with Booking.com brings together the best of both the worlds. As someone who enjoys travelling along with my family, and exploring new destinations, booking a trip is half the fun and I understand the importance of a hassle-free experience and having all aspects of booking travel integrated into one - be it accommodation, transportation and attractions - and Booking.com makes it easy and fun. I had a great time working on ‘Howzat’ campaign, and I hope for the millions of cricket fans looking forward to watching the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, this will bring together the excitement of top-notch competition and the fun of travelling to create something truly memorable.”
“We’re really excited to have Rohit Sharma as one of Booking.com’s global brand ambassadors for our ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign. Cricket is one of the most loved sports in India and when combined with the thrill and adventure of travel, the tournament creates the perfect synergy for unforgettable experiences that last a lifetime. As the Official Accommodation Partner for ICC, we aim to make it easier for everyone to book their stays through our website or user-friendly app and make their cricket-inspired travel dreams come true,” said Santosh Kumar, Country Head for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com.
The Booking.com integrated campaign featuring Rohit Sharma will run in India during the tournament from October 5 to November 19, 2023 across digital, PR, TV and in-stadium during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 matches. More information about this exciting campaign will follow once the tournament kicks off.