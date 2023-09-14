Booking.com strikes partnership with Rohit Sharma as Global Brand Ambassador for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

Commenting on his partnership with Booking.com, Rohit Sharma, captain of the Indian cricket team said “I love cricket and love to travel. This partnership with Booking.com brings together the best of both the worlds. As someone who enjoys travelling along with my family, and exploring new destinations, booking a trip is half the fun and I understand the importance of a hassle-free experience and having all aspects of booking travel integrated into one - be it accommodation, transportation and attractions - and Booking.com makes it easy and fun. I had a great time working on ‘Howzat’ campaign, and I hope for the millions of cricket fans looking forward to watching the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, this will bring together the excitement of top-notch competition and the fun of travelling to create something truly memorable.”