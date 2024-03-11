BookMyShow and IMAX Corporation launch a digital partnership for Indian entertainment experiences

Commenting on the partnership, Samradha Tibrewala, head - partnerships & revenue, BookMyShow said, "We have been actively working with industry partners to create windows of opportunity for higher visibility and discoverability of their offerings on our platform, thereby creating an easy and seamless movie booking experience for various consumer cohorts part of the BookMyShow universe. Our partnership with IMAX furthers these efforts and enhances the overall moviegoing experience for our users as we continue to deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience at every step of their movie-watching journey.”