BookMyShow clocked 2.9 million ticket sales during 4-day Diwali in 2021

This is but one of the many interesting stats the ticketing portal has teased us with in its 'Best of 2021' edition.
The movies and BookMyShow have suffered a lot in the past 18 months. The vaccination drive and the subsequent opening of cinemas gave them much-needed respite.
BMS as the ticketing portal is popularly called had to innovate and a major one was the BookMyShow stream, TVOD (Transaction Video On-Demand).
Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow said, “As we innovated to bring virtual experiences, movie streaming content, offbeat experiences and kept the motto of delivering non-stop entertainment to our customers, we tried and reclaimed our normal lives one step at a time. And today, there is no doubt that #EntertainmentIsBack and it seems to mirror global trends with revenge spending on things and aspects we took for granted.”
“Movie sales are inching towards all-time highs with record numbers for Hindi, Hollywood as well as compelling Regional content. Live events have been opening up steadily with Covid and safety protocols in place across different cities with early indications on sales coming in extremely strong. We promise a blockbuster 2022 for live entertainment and movies and wish to thank millions of our customers for all the love and support through these times!”
Here’s a look at some of the key trends that entertained India in 2021 (January 1-December 10th, 2021):
India rejoices as #CINEMAISBACK
BookMyShow clocked a whopping 2.9 million sales over the 4-day Diwali weekend owing to the blockbuster releases after lockdown restrictions were eased
Post pandemic, the highest number of sales ‘in’ a single day was seen on November 5th, 2021, with 0.91 million tickets sold
Highest number of tickets sold ‘for’ a single day stood at 1.07 million tickets sold for the day on November 5th, 2021
Weekends were really for unwinding and enjoying, as the most preferred time to book tickets was on Sunday 11 am - 1 pm and most preferred time to watch a movie was 6 pm on Sunday
Festive Fervour Fuels Cinemas:
Diwali Weekend saw 35% of total sales from major metros - Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and NCR.
Dussehra Weekend shined bright as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, NCR, Vizag movie goers contributed to 51% of total sales
Pongal/Sankranti weekend had South India drive 43% of total sales with Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Vizag, Coimbatore leading the charge
During the festive season, Sooryavanshi was the most watched movie during the weekend with 2.3 million tickets sold for weekend shows out of total 3.3 million tickets
Top Cities that watched most movies
Hyderabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Vizag
NCR
Mumbai
Coimbatore
Vijayawada
Tirupati
Kochi
Movies that garnered maximum eyeballs
Sooryavanshi (Hindi)
Master (Tamil)
Spider-Man : No Way Home (English)
Vakeel Saab (Telugu)
Akhanda (Telugu)
Doctor (Tamil)
Uppena (Telugu)
Annaatthe (Tamil)
Love Story (Telugu)
Kurup (Malayalam)
Godzilla vs Kong (English)
Regional Languages that performed best
-Hindi
-Telugu
-Tamil
-Punjabi
-Kannada
-Hindi and English films accounted for 1/3rd of total ticket sales with the rest coming from regional films
-Telugu and Tamil movies together accounted for almost 50% of total tickets sold on BookMyShow
Live Entertainment
Genres that entertained audiences most
Sports (Cricket)
Comedy
Music
Exhibitions
Theatricals
Virtual but top-notch Entertainers:
Vipul Goyal Live (Comedy)
Sadhguru Live with Chetan Bhagat (Online Streaming Talks)
Gaurav Kapoor Live (Online Sitdown Comedy)
Dubai Fight Night (Sports)
Matrix Fight Night 6 (Sports)
Ruskin Bond Teaches Writing (Workshop)
Dongri To Nowhere: Munawar Faruqui (Sitdown Comedy)
Sunburn Club Card 2021 - 2022 (Music)
Inauguration of GKG Foundation Stream for Cause (Performance)
Masterclass: Evolution of Digital Supply Chains (Masterclass)
India’s most Entertained Cities, Virtually:
Hyderabad
Bengaluru
Mumbai
Chennai
Delhi
Kolkata
Ahmedabad
Pune
Lucknow
Jaipur
Top Selling on-ground events
3rd Test (Pink Ball) India vs England (Cricket)
Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai feat Harsh Gujral (Stand-up Comedy)
Sunburn Goa 2021 (Music)
India International Trade Fair (Exhibition)
Medica Group Vaccination Program (Vaccination Drive)
Eka Lagnachi Pudhchi Gosht (Theatricals)
Wonderla Amusement Park (Outdoor Amusement)
BookMyShow STREAM:
1790 films launched on Stream in 2021 alone, 1426 unique movies watched on Stream
A whopping 22,51,000 hours of content were streamed on BookMyShow Stream since its launch in February
Cinephiles rented 92% of movies they watched on BookMyShow Stream
Most Streamed Genres
Action
Drama & Adventure
Fantasy
Sci-Fi Thriller
Horror
Most Popular Languages Streamed
English
Norwegian
Spanish
French
Hindi
Blockbusters which entertained cinema lovers at home on BookMyShow Stream:
9821 minutes Most amount of time spent by a single user watching films on Stream
Zack Snyder’s Justice League sold over 155k streams and was rented 18 times by a single user, making it the most rented film of the year
Godzilla vs Kong remained the second most sold Hollywood film in Cinemas on BookMyShow & the second most sold film on Stream after Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Busiest Day with highest views: Thursday, March 18th
Most Preferred Time to stream being 8-12 PM on any given day
Most Streamed Hollywood Hits
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Godzilla Vs Kong
Wonder Woman 1984
Tenet
Monster Hunter
BookMyShow Stream: Desi Dhamaka
Flight (Hindi)
The Interview: Night of 26/11 (Hindi)
Velukkakka Oppu Kaa (Malayalam)
Oye Mamu! (Hindi)
Rewind (Kannada)
Cities that Streamed Most Films
Mumbai
NCR
Chennai
Bangalore
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Pune
Ahmedabad
Coimbatore
Madurai