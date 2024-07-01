BPCL partners with Indian Olympic Association as principal sponsor from Paris 2024 to Los Angeles 2028

Sukhmal Jain, director (marketing), added, "The sense of nationality that the Olympics fosters is what turns the Games into a worldwide phenomenon. Our partnership with Team India for the Olympic Games not only signifies our dedication to the development of sports in the country but also our shared vision of supporting Team India to achieve unparalleled success across sporting disciplines at this year's Paris Olympics, giving birth to new sporting icons and superstars. I would like to thank the Indian Olympic Association for the opportunity to be the official Principal Partner for Team India."