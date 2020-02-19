Brand building vs Performance Marketing: getting the balance right

Radhakrishnan then approaches Milagrow Robots’ Karwal, he responds, “While joining LG in 1996, the then MD said I had to choose between sales and marketing. I refused. I wanted to make sure that sales does what marketing says and vice-versa. You won’t succeed if you don’t have that dichotomy. Marketing I always believe has to be performance-based. It is the art and science of getting to a consumer’s heart through the mind. You have to create an affinity but it doesn’t mean that it does not need to be measured. While exhibiting products, I asked why can’t we sell at the same time? Brand building and performance has to go hand in hand.”