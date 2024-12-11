Brand Concepts enters quick commerce, lists premium brands on Zepto

Brand Concepts, a fashion retail house in India, has announced its entry into the quick commerce space by listing its marquee licensed brands Tommy Hilfiger Travel Gear, United Colors of Benetton and Aeropostale on Zepto, a quick commerce platform. This collaboration offers products like luggage, backpacks, and accessories with fast delivery to customers' doorsteps. This marks Brand Concepts’s entry into the quick commerce sector, expanding its market reach.

Abhinav Kumar, whole-time director, Brand Concepts, stated, "Our partnership with Zepto aligns with our vision to make premium lifestyle products more accessible. By entering quick commerce, we’re addressing the growing demand for premium luggage and travel gear. With a projected 3x growth in orders within the next quarter, we’re confident that this collaboration will significantly boost our presence, allowing us to reach a wider audience and drive sustained growth."

Brand Concepts has listed Tommy Hilfiger products, including luggage, wallets, and handbags, on Zepto’s platform, with plans to add United Colors of Benetton and Aeropostale products soon. This partnership is part of the company’s strategy to reach new demographics and expand in the quick commerce sector.