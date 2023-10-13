Brands pivot to leverage ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

Uber is introducing the Uber Camper, a limited-edition service for cricket fans attending the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan ODI World Cup match on October 14. With hotels in Ahmedabad sold out for the event, fans have been struggling to secure accommodations. Uber ran a social media contest from October 4-7, with cricket enthusiasts posting photos with placards on how they plan to support Team India. Lucky winners will get to stay in the #UberCamper, a unique on-wheels experience near the match venue, allowing fans to fully enjoy the game without accommodation worries.