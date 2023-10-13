Brands pivot to leverage ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

Amidst the cricket fervour, brands are riding high on the buzz around the tournament and launching new offerings and discounts.
The quadrennial Cricket World Cup kicked off in India last week. While images of the empty stands during the inaugural match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad suggested a lack of enthusiasm among the fans, hopes are high that crowd numbers will swell as the two-month-long tournament progresses.
With this, businesses across categories are expected to witness a high. It is expected to be a major boost for the travel industry. Media reports suggest that room rates at 3-star hotels have doubled and flight bookings to cities hosting the matches have surged.
Economists at Bank of Baroda predict that the matches will have a positive impact on India's economic output. An additional $2.6 billion in spending on various aspects, including ticket sales, TV rights, tourism, and food delivery, could potentially bolster India's GDP by up to $1 billion.
Meanwhile, riding on the World Cup high, different allied categories are launching new offerings and discounts to make the most of the cricketing tournament. Here are some of them:
Uber Camper
Uber is introducing the Uber Camper, a limited-edition service for cricket fans attending the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan ODI World Cup match on October 14. With hotels in Ahmedabad sold out for the event, fans have been struggling to secure accommodations. Uber ran a social media contest from October 4-7, with cricket enthusiasts posting photos with placards on how they plan to support Team India. Lucky winners will get to stay in the #UberCamper, a unique on-wheels experience near the match venue, allowing fans to fully enjoy the game without accommodation worries.
IntrCity SmartBus
IntrCity SmartBus, an inter-city mobility platform, is offering cricket fans a convenient travel experience to the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India. It is providing bus services to major cricket venues across the country. It aims to connect fans directly to the cricket excitement with a comprehensive network of 630+ destinations and a fleet of 280+ buses. Passengers will have access to live cricket scores during the journey.
Live Match Screening
Pubs, cafes, restaurants, malls and cinema theatres are offering special screenings at their premises. On days when India is playing a match, people largely remain indoors to avoid missing the gripping action. As a result, these businesses witness a decline in footfall. Many of them offer screenings on large screens and back them with interesting discounts to attract their patrons back.
StayVista, a holiday home booking platform, is offering pool-side screenings at its holiday properties. Cordelia Cruises is screening the India-Pakistan match on October 14 in its Mumbai to Goa cruise.
Food Delivery
Food delivery platforms and home delivery services witness a surge during India's match days. Platforms like Swiggy and Zomato make the most of these days offering interesting discounts. Zomato has roped in actor Ranveer Singh and cricketer Chris Gayle for its World Cup campaign. It has also launched a hand cricket contest where it is offering prizes up to Rs 1 crore.
Meanwhile, Swiggy is back with its Match Day Mania offers on its Food marketplace, Instamart and DineOut. It is offering flat Rs 150 off on orders starting from Rs 249 and Rs 299 during match hours. One can also apply for a Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card and stand a chance to win ODI World Cup tickets for India matches, Semi-finals and Finals.