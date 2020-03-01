Brands vie for a share of the pie in latest social media trend

A new social media trend has gripped brands across categories and they are making sure to come up with their best work. It seems that moment marketing is having its moment right now.
Several Indian brands have taken up the ‘LifeInPie’ template to express themselves on social media. ‘LifeInPie’ is nothing but a pie chart where 99 per cent is filled to state a point and the remaining one per cent drives the brand’s communication to the masses. As more and more brands take up this increasingly popular trend, people on social media are getting a good laugh out of it.
Here are some of the best ones -
Britannia Industries
Burger King India
State Bank of India
Domino's Pizza India
Viacom18
Zee5
ALTBalaji