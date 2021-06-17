Brands woo vaccinated customers with freebies, discounts

Got jabbed? These brands are doing their part to help people overcome hesitancies about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Normally, vaccines take years to create. However, when COVID infected the masses, healthcare research worked at breakneck speed to ensure that the vaccine reached people in a little over a year.
However, there are some people who are still hesitant to take the vaccine. There are concerns over its safety and potential side effects.
Most companies took the initiative to vaccinate their employees. But some went a step further. To sweeten the deal and make the country a little healthier, some companies have been offering gifts, freebies and discounts as an incentive for people to get vaccinated.
If you’ve been jabbed, here are some brands trying to reward you for the same.
McDonald’s India
As part of its ongoing efforts supporting the country’s vaccination drive,
McDonald’s India – North and East has launched the ‘We Care’ initiative. It is aimed at encouraging McDonald’s customers to join the fight against COVID and get themselves vaccinated.
The initiative, launched through McDonald’s mobile app, will offer special deals, like discounts on burgers, to the customers post their vaccination. McDonald’s customers can avail the limited time offer by uploading their vaccination certificate on McDonald’s mobile app under the ‘Got Vaccinated’ tab, along with basic details.
Colorbar
The beauty brand has come up with the #CBCares initiative to spread awareness about the COVID vaccination drive. It aims to maximise the participation in a nationwide awareness program, incentivising all those who #GotTheShot.
One can become a part of this initiative by sharing a picture of themselves getting vaccinated, for which they will be get Colorbar vouchers worth Rs 500.
boAt
The wearable brand has an attractive offer for those who have received the COVID vaccine. They can take advantage of a 25 per cent discount offer on boAt products. People who avail this offer will also receive a free mask from the brand.
Uber
The cab hailing app’s contribution to the vaccination drive is to offer patrons free rides to and from vaccination centres.
The Beer Cafe
It is telling its consumers that if “you got the jab, we got your tab.” The Beer Cafe’s offer gives its consumers a 10 per cent discount on their first jab, and 20 per cent on the second one.
“This is to tackle vaccine hesitancy and reward the ones being vaccinated. We are telling our consumers: when there is beer, there should be no fear,” Rahul Singh, founder of The Beer Cafe, which owns more than 35 outlets across the country, was quoted as saying by the Economic Times.
Chaayos
The tea chain is offering tea on the house for those who have taken their first jab. “We want to ensure safe dining experiences for consumers,” said Chaayos founder Nitin Saluja.
BharatPe
The financial services platform is running an instant cashback offer for its six million merchant partners, if they upload their vaccination certificates on the app.
Select CITYWALK
The mall in Saket, Delhi, is working on various “encouragement packages” for inoculated consumers.