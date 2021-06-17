Brands woo vaccinated customers with freebies, discounts

The Beer Cafe

It is telling its consumers that if “you got the jab, we got your tab.” The Beer Cafe’s offer gives its consumers a 10 per cent discount on their first jab, and 20 per cent on the second one.

“This is to tackle vaccine hesitancy and reward the ones being vaccinated. We are telling our consumers: when there is beer, there should be no fear,” Rahul Singh, founder of The Beer Cafe, which owns more than 35 outlets across the country, was quoted as saying by the Economic Times.