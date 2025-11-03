Bright Brain wins performance marketing mandate for Travel Pilgrim

Bright Brain has secured the performance marketing mandate for Travel Pilgrim, a global digital platform that offers tech-enabled travel experiences for Umrah and Saudi Arabia.

The strategy focuses on Travel Pilgrim’s core idea of combining spirituality with convenience through technology-driven experiences.

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Suhail Bajaj, CEO, Bright Brain, said: “Travel Pilgrim beautifully integrates devotion with digital innovation. More than a platform for trips, it’s a thoughtfully crafted pilgrimage experience. Our goal is to amplify that essence through sharp, data-led performance marketing that inspires action while staying true to the emotion behind every journey.”

Faisal Siddiqui, founder of Travel Pilgrim, added, “For us, every pilgrimage is deeply personal, and we wanted a digital partner who could reflect that spirit. Bright Brain brings a balance of performance expertise and cultural sensitivity, helping us reach a global audience while keeping faith, care, and authenticity at the heart of every campaign.”