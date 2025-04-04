Britannia Bourbon appoints Pooja Dhingra as Chief Tasting Officer for BourbonIT

Britannia Bourbon has launched an AI-powered recipe platform, BourbonIT—powered by Google Gemini’s multimodal capabilities. The platform has inspired over 28,000 unique recipe submissions.

For this initiative, Britannia Bourbon has partnered with the celebrated pastry chef and entrepreneur Pooja Dhingra as its chief tasting officer. In this role, she will handpick five winning Bourbon-inspired recipes and bring them to life. From Bourbon-infused modaks to fusion cheesecakes, these imaginative recipes will be transformed into stunning creations by Pooja herself, showcasing the endless possibilities of this beloved biscuit.

The five grand prize winners, whose recipes Pooja will recreate, will embark on an exclusive trip to Switzerland, while 20 more lucky participants will take home an iPhone.

Speaking on the success of the campaign, Siddharth Gupta, general manager – marketing, Britannia Industries, said, “Britannia Bourbon has always stood for indulgence, and BourbonIT has amplified that experience by putting consumer creativity at its heart. The response has been phenomenal, with thousands of dessert lovers across the country reimagining Bourbon in ways we never imagined. Having Pooja Dhingra join us as chief tasting officer brings an exciting new dimension to the campaign. Her expertise in crafting exquisite desserts will inspire even more creativity, and we can’t wait to see her bring these winning recipes to life.”

Pooja Dhingra, sharing her enthusiasm for the association, said, “Desserts are all about creativity, and the BourbonIT platform has shown us just how innovative dessert lovers can be! I’ve been blown away by the incredible ideas people have come up with using Britannia Bourbon, and I’m excited to recreate the top five winning recipes. This is a celebration of indulgence, imagination, and the love for chocolatey goodness!”