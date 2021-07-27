Britannia launches potato chip and biscuit fusion ‘5050 Potazos’; to take on ITC’s All Rounder and Pran’s Potata

The potato chip biscuit category has turned hot in the blink of an eye.
Britannia 50-50 has launched the ‘5050 Potazos’. It is billed as a fusion product that brings together potato chip and biscuit.
The brand undertook a nationwide consumer survey in the run up to the launch, the product was rated by consumers as the ‘best new product’ in the snacking space, with 90 per cent of consumers giving it a ‘Definitely buy’ rating.
Because Britannia 50-50 is the second big brand to enter this potato chip biscuit/wafer segment after ITC’s All Rounder to take on Pran’s Potata is enough indication of the category’s value and buzziness.
Adding to this, you'll also notice the close resemblance of the packaging of the packs. The Red, the thin potato wafer biscuit image, and similar shape and size, we wonder if consumers will, by accident, pick one when they intended to choose the another.
The product launches in Assam and North East markets in July and will roll out in the rest of the country in the coming months.
The crunchy chatpata flavour of a potato chip combined with the filling warmth of a biscuit makes it a perfect entry under the brand Britannia 50-50 says the brand’s release.
Vinay Subramanyam, VP Marketing, Britannia Industries, said, “For almost 30 years, Britannia 5050 has been the brand that has given consumers the best of two experiences in one delectable product. Whether it is our classic Sweet & Salt Biscuits or Maska Chaska, Britannia 50-50 knows best that it takes “two to tango”.
“Britannia 50-50 Potazos is a terrific addition to the 50-50 brand and we believe this product can source from both the biscuits market and the salted snacks market, which are the largest two categories in food in the country.”