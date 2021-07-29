Britannia Milk Bikis rides the nostalgia train in Tamil Nadu in a new campaign

It gives the state’s consumers a chance to vote to bring back their favourite Milk Bikis Classic Pack.
Britannia Milk Bikis’ new campaign ‘An Ode to Simpler Times’ is riding high on the nostalgia wave in Tamil Nadu.
The campaign stories depicting the joys of simple things and the memories associated with them such as listening to music through mixtapes, Sunday evenings spent on the Marina beach, catching a train from Chennai Central to name a few.
Through the campaign, it promises to bring back the Milk Bikis Classic through a special voting campaign open for Tamil Nadu consumers.
The campaign tended the hashtag #BringBackMilkBikisClassic on Facebook and Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. Also, Tamil Nadu celebrities and influencers such as Makapa Anand, Rakshan and Pugazh joined in the conversation.