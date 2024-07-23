Times Network, Britannia's The Laughing Cow Cheese and Mindshare collaborate to launch ‘Cheeseitup.in’

Abhishek Sinha, CEO Britannia Bel Foods, and CBO Britannia Dairy, said, “CheeseItUp.in is Britannia The Laughing Cow Cheese’s effort for all cheese enthusiasts and novices who are constantly looking for gathering knowledge about the product category. After the joint venture between Britannia and Bel group, we began the journey of creating awareness about the category benefits, with borrowed learnings and expertise from the French conglomerate. We realised that as a nascent category in India, the awareness about cheese, its benefits, and usage is still limited and fragmented. We took up this challenge with our partners – Times Network and Mindshare to build an inclusive platform which could cater to this gap for all Indians.”