BSH Home Appliances partners with Celebrity MasterChef India as official appliance partner

BSH Home Appliances, a subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, a home appliance brand, announced its official partnership with Sony LIV for Celebrity MasterChef India as appliance partner. As part of this association, Bosch kitchen appliances will be used by celebrity contestants, highlighting features like the Home Connect app and energy efficiency.

Bosch appliances, including hobs, ovens, dishwashers, and refrigerators, will be used on the show. These appliances feature advanced heat distribution, customisable settings, and smart sensors for cooking.

The Max Flex refrigerator has a convertible compartment for use as a fridge or freezer. The steam oven ensures even heat distribution for precise cooking. Bosch dishwashers include the Intensive Kadhai Programme to clean grease and masala stains. Bosch hobs have glass tops and brass burners for safe and efficient cooking.

Pinaki Gupta, head of brand marketing, BSH Home Appliances, expressed his excitement on the campaign, saying, “MasterChef is one of the most renowned cooking show franchises globally and has elevated the way we look at the craft of cooking. We are excited to partner with Sony LIV for Celebrity MasterChef India, a show that resonates with our philosophy of creating meaningful and premium kitchen experiences. Bosch’s superior technology, precision and high-quality, German-engineered appliances are designed to elevate cooking to an art form, making them the perfect fit for this prestigious platform. Our appliances, tailored for the Indian consumer needs, combine innovation, energy efficiency, and sustainability to empower chefs to explore new culinary heights. This partnership underscores the brand’s mission to enhance everyday living by offering solutions that meet the fast- evolving needs of modern households, while inspiring chefs and viewers alike to embrace innovation in the kitchen.”

Viewers can watch Celebrity MasterChef India from January 27, Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Sony LIV.