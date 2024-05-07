Buckaroo partners with local cobblers to craft customised footwear for people with clubfoot

Kinjal Savla, CEO of Buckaroo said, “We as a people, and not just a brand, have a responsibility to do what we can to give back. Especially to people who don’t have the means to get the help and attention they need. What we do as a brand must come from a place of genuineness since it is authentic community outreach that can help us impact lives for the better in the short and long term. The challenge Buckaroo and McCann Worldgroup India faced was to come up with a low-cost customisation process that is accessible to everyone afflicted with Clubfoot."