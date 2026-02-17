Budweiser 0.0 hosts fan activations in Colombo for Ind-Pak match

Budweiser 0.0 organised a series of fan-focused activations in Colombo during the India–Pakistan cricket clash on Sunday.

The centrepiece of the initiative was the ‘BUD Hotel’, a hospitality and entertainment space that brought together fans, creators and invited guests. The venue featured live entertainment and brand-led experiences during the match.

Former cricketers Jonty Rhodes, Aaron Finch and Dale Steyn were present at the BUD Hotel and interacted with attendees. The brand also flew select fans to Colombo for the fixture as part of its on-ground engagement.

Commenting on the activations, Vineet Sharma, vice president – Marketing & Trade Marketing, AB InBev India, said: “In this T20 World Cup, Budweiser 0.0 is aiming to build a new standard for fan-first cricket experiences. For the iconic game in Colombo, we brought in fans from across India and united them with city’s culture and creators, and spotlighting moments that make cricket special. From the BUD Hotel to the Lotus Tower takeover, and with legends Jonty Rhodes, Aaron Finch and Dale Steyn joining the fan-first Bud and Burgers experience, we created an unforgettable expression of passion, celebrations and community.”

As part of the city-wide activation, Budweiser 0.0 illuminated Colombo’s Lotus Tower in brand colours. The programme also included a performance by Singaporean-Tamil rapper Yung Raja during the mid-innings break.

The initiative was positioned around enhancing on-ground fan engagement during the high-profile fixture.