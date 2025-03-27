Budweiser 0.0 rolls out fan-centric ‘Yours to Take’ campaign

Budweiser 0.0 has launched its new campaign ‘Yours to Take’, featuring an anthem focused on music fans and live music experiences. The campaign highlights self-expression and aims to engage audiences who are part of India’s growing music culture.

The digital film focuses on music fans rather than performers, showcasing their experience from pre-show anticipation to live music moments. It highlights the role of fans in shaping India’s music culture.

Commenting on the launch of this campaign, Vineet Sharma, vice president marketing and trade marketing, AB InBev India, said, “Live Music festival Culture has become a defining force for young India – a space where they seek premium, experiences that reflect their individuality. 'Yours to Take' is an anthem for the youth, a global call to live boldly and celebrate the power of music and self-expression. With Budweiser 0.0, we're elevating the festival experience, championing the fans who make these moments memorable.”

India is now Budweiser's fourth-largest market globally, with its products Budweiser, Budweiser Magnum, and Budweiser 0.0 available across the country.

The campaign will also run through activations at music festivals and cultural events in India and other markets, featuring pop-ups and installations.

Budweiser 0.0's 'Yours to Take' campaign is now rolling out across major metropolitan centers and festival destinations throughout India. Budweiser will focus on fans in its latest campaign, shifting from music and sports experiences to highlighting the role of its audience.