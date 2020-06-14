Budweiser collaborates with Myntra to launch streetwear collection

The launch is under the umbrella of Budweiser Experiences. The collection is called Budweiser Streetwear Co., and has been introduced in association with Myntra, the leading fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform in India.

Most notably, the launch includes a range of masks – arguably, an essential accessory for the current times. In many Indian cities, stepping out in public without a mask can result in a fine. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also mentioned that wearing a mask is important to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.