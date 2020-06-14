Budweiser collaborates with Myntra to launch streetwear collection

The collection features T-shirts, sweatshirts, tops, track pants, and the quintessential Coronavirus accessory - branded masks.
It's not unusual for brands to launch merchandise that’s somewhat unrelated to the core product they sell. In the past, we've seen Ferrari perfumes, Coca-Cola sneakers, Pirelli headphones, Bacardi sunglasses, and 'Netflix and Chill' T-shirts.
This isn’t unusual because at its core, this move is a marketing strategy to maximise brand recall and visibility. Keeping up with the Coronavirus, Budweiser has now launched a new apparel collection in India that prominently features masks, in addition to T-shirts, sweatshirts, tops, and track pants.
The launch is under the umbrella of Budweiser Experiences. The collection is called Budweiser Streetwear Co., and has been introduced in association with Myntra, the leading fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform in India.
Most notably, the launch includes a range of masks – arguably, an essential accessory for the current times. In many Indian cities, stepping out in public without a mask can result in a fine. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also mentioned that wearing a mask is important to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.
A press note mentions that the intention is to bring alive a global streetwear aesthetic that incorporates local, modern and graffiti-inspired elements. This introduction is an extension of the brand’s play in the apparel segment, which was marked with the launch of BUDXTSRTEET (in collaboration with Veg Non-Veg, NorBlackNorWhite, Huemn, Hanif Kureshi and Boxout.fm), and Hufweiser (a global collab with streetwear brand, HUF) last year.
The Budweiser Streetwear Co. represent the brand’s heritage through distinct patterns. Attempts to highlight ‘Indian street culture’ include using Hindi typography on the apparel. The collection features a colour palette of blacks, reds, whites and blues – characteristic of Budweiser’s signature brand colours.
Commenting on the launch, Alexander Lambrecht, VP marketing – South Asia, AB InBev, opined “We are firm believers of investing in avenues that resonate with the passion points of our patrons, in a meaningful and differentiated manner."
"Our foray into the apparel sector in 2019 was underlined by this very objective, and the launch of Budweiser Streetwear Co. is yet another step in that direction. The safety of our stakeholders is a top priority for us, and with the Coronavirus pandemic-induced challenges, we have also introduced masks that are extremely essential to cope with the current situation.”
Fostering this very belief, the collection is available for purchase by all genders. Sporting a unisex appeal, and versatile silhouettes, it allows consumers to style their ensemble in myriad ways basis their personal preference.
Ayyappan Rajagopal, head of business, Myntra, said, “We are extremely delighted to launch Budweiser Streetwear Co. on our platform, coming as it does, ahead of our flagship End of Reason Sale (EORS)."
"Streetwear is an important aspect of pop culture, and we stand testimony to the growing affinity towards the category, which is evident with the steep rise in demand in recent times. With masks being an everyday essential, our repertoire of trendy, comfortable, and functional masks, now boasts of an additional collection from Budweiser.”