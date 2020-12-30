Bumble installs ‘socially-distanced’ benches in Bangalore and Goa to make in real life dates safer

By installing these yellow benches, Bumble wants to “encourage its community to fall in love, but from a distance.”
The pandemic won’t go away soon. But, that does not mean you can’t meet your date in real life and only see each other online.
Bumble, the women-first social-networking app has introduced socially distanced benches at various locations in Bangalore and Goa so that you can put on your best outfits, fight all those butterflies in your stomach, meet your date, make smooth conversations, whilst maintaining social distancing.
The benches have two seats placed six feet apart at either end and are painted in the app’s famous yellow colour with the "we love healthy boundaries" messages splashed on them. It’s quite interesting to see an online app bring its equity offline.
With India unlocking, Bumble has been busy encouraging people to take the dive and make the first move. Take a look at some of the ads here.
Bumble has also released a new series called “Dating These Days”. In it, we will get to see diverse and popular voices discuss dating in India using topics, like making the first move, body positivity and familial matrimonial pressure in our dating journeys, as the hook.
Some people you will get to see in this series are Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Kirti Kulhari, Sumukhi Suresh, Sushant Divgikar and Maanvi Gagroo.