Bumble releases a modern-day manifesto for dating in 2022

In collaboration with Agents of Ishq, the women-first dating app aims to flip bad dating advice for millennials and Gen Z in India.
Bumble, the women-first dating app, aims to flip age-old, gendered, outdated dating advice, in collaboration with Agents of Ishq, by creating a modern-day dating manifesto that aims to spark conversations around dating on our own terms, time and pace as we embrace dating in 2022. As we gear up for a new year, single Indians are excited to date IRL again and looking to connect with like-minded people, it's time to bring fun back into dating without outdated, antiquated dating norms.
Flipping age-old negative ideas and bad dating advice such as “Wait for them to call first”, “The man should always pay on dates”, “Don't be too choosy”, Bumble’s dating manifesto aims to encourage Gen Z and millennials to take charge of their dating journeys. Women in India have been conditioned to wait for men to start a conversation but it's time we break through these dated gendered norms and make the first move.
"Agents of Ishq is known for bringing forth conversations around relationships, sex, love, and desire that speak to the contemporary realities and experiences of young Indians. With this collaboration with Bumble, we want people to feel rooted in a calm sense of self when connecting or dating online, and to co-create powerful, meaningful conversations. This is a generation willing to move past the passé take on dating, to find connections online and redefine relationships for the vastly changed social landscape of today. Together, Agents of Ishq and Bumble are encouraging the change that's long due", said Paromita Vohra, Creative Director, Agents of Ishq.
Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble said, "We are delighted to partner with Agents of Ishq on this dating manifesto that aims to flip outdated, antiquated dating norms, challenging gender stereotypes that we have been fed for too long. We want to encourage our community to be their authentic selves, and let their hearts set the pace to forge connections as they like–whether it’s a serious romantic relationship, a fun fling, platonic connections or just casual dating.”