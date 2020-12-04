Bumble reveals how single Indians dated in 2020

THE ERA OF “SLOW DATING”

More than ever, people are feeling a strong desire to build trust online before taking the relationship offline, leading to more virtual communication.

Bumble was one of the only apps to already have video and voice calls when lockdown began.

More than 40% of the Bumble global community are slowing down the “get to know you phase.” Women are now more likely to really focus on the qualities in a partner that are right for them, ultimately putting less pressure on themselves in dating.

Globally, we saw a 38% increase in video and voice calls following lockdown restrictions being put in place across the world in March 2020.

People are having more quality conversations online, with Bumble’s voice and video calls, otherwise known as “pre-dates” averaging roughly 20 minutes in India.

Since India went into lock down more than one in two chats turned into something more meaningful this year. While people started settling into the new normal, they also wanted to stay connected. Globally, we saw a 16% increase in messages sent on the Bumble app.