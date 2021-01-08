Burger King changes logo after 20 years

The circular logo has been replaced with a logo that looks a lot more like... well, a burger.
After 20 years, Burger King has introduced a new brand logo. The new logo features the name sandwiched between two burger buns and has a distinctly different colour scheme compared the last logo.
The new logo will be seen at outlets, and on food packaging effective immediately.
The crew who work at Burger King will also get a redesigned uniform. CNN reports that the redesigned packaging is designed to highlight the new logo. It will also include "playful illustrations of ingredients" and adjectives that describe the food, like "crispy" and "tasty." It's interesting to note that Burger King's packaging comes a few months after QSR rival McDonald's also revealed new wrappers and cups.