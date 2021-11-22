Burger King India launches its first cafe, will take on McCafe

BK Cafe will serve a range of hot and cold coffee-based beverages, non-coffee shakes, savoury and sweet, food items.
The battle of the cafes has just got frothier after Burger King India released the first-ever spot for its cafe.
BK Cafe by Burger King is open at Churchgate, Mumbai. The QSR giant converted its dine-in outlet at that location into a cafe and will, as per regulatory filing, a range of hot and cold coffee-based beverages, non-coffee shakes, savoury and sweet, food items.
If you look at the ad, it is aimed at folks who’re tired of visiting cafes and coffee chains whose menus leave most scratching their heads. #CoffeeUncomplicated reads the hashtag from Burger King.
What’s interesting to see is the battle between BK Cafe and McCafe. While the former was launched on 9 November 2021, the latter made its debut in 2013. And both will do their best to outbid each other.
For instance, Burger King launched a new range of affordable food items earlier this year, and we also saw McDonald’s launch a line of gourmet burgers.
It will be interesting to watch how the two giants battle it over a cup of coffee.