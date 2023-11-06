buzzworks partners with 80dB Communications to enhance brand visibility and expansion

The partnership aims to strengthen brand recognition and gain a larger influence in the industry.
buzzworks Business Services has selected 80dB Communications as its strategic communications ally. The main objective of this partnership is to improve buzzworks' brand awareness, involvement, and market presence in India.
The collaboration between buzzworks and 80dB Communications supports the brand's goal of increasing its visibility and establishing a strong presence. By using creative PR tactics and following industry standards, this partnership aims to strengthen brand recognition and gain a larger influence in the industry.
Satish Rajan, group chief marketing officer at Buzzworks Business Services and Innovation Group, remarked, "The team at 80dB brings a wealth of experience in creative storytelling. Their expertise is well-suited to complement our future expansion plans and make a positive impact. We look forward to achieving great things together."
Abhilasha Padhy, co-founder of 80dB Communications, stated, " We are honored to start this journey with buzzworks. Our mission is to elevate brands, tell compelling stories, and drive meaningful connections. We believe that our strategic approach, combined with buzzwork’s industry standing and service portfolio, will create a powerful synergy that will shape perceptions for the b