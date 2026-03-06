Bvlgari names Jake Gyllenhaal as global brand ambassador

Luxury jewellery brand Bvlgari has appointed actor and producer Jake Gyllenhaal as its new global brand ambassador.

The partnership places the actor within Bvlgari’s roster of global ambassadors as the brand continues to work with figures from film, fashion, and culture.

Laura Burdese, Bvlgari Deputy CEO and Bvlgari CEO as of July 1, 2026, said, “Jake represents a contemporary form of excellence rooted in integrity, empathy, and authenticity. His artistic sensitivity and his ability to create sincere connections with people reflect the very essence of our Maison. He brings depth, humanity, and purpose to everything he does."

“I've always felt close to Bvlgari for the way it blends beauty with meaning: the Maison's approach is generous toward craftsmanship, culture, and human stories. Authenticity, to me, is rooted in our relationships, the people we care about, the dedication we bring to what we all create, but most of all being true to oneself,” comments Jake Gyllenhaal.